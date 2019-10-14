T-Bones officially evicted from Wyandotte County stadium

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The gates are closed, the locks have been changed changed and the T-Bones have officially been evicted from their stadium in the Village West area Kansas City, Kansas.

This comes after the Unified Government of Wyandotte County granted the team a 30-day extension last month to payoff past utility bills and other agreed upon payments.

The T-Bones and the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball paid the UG $50,000 toward the back debts for the extension.

“It should not have been a surprise to anyone,” Mike Taylor said, a spokesperson for the UG. “We let them know well in advance that at midnight, unless we get you to pay the debt, the eviction is going into effect.”

The UG owns the stadium and in 2017 reworked the management agreement with the T-Bones in an effort to keep the team in the stadium.

Taylor said the team’s debt is around $700,000.

“We finally just felt like we’ve given you a lot of opportunities to pay that debt, we’ve got to take this action,” Taylor said.

Under the agreement, the T-Bones are responsible for paying current utility bills, past due utility bills and past due payments for use of the stadium. The T-Bones failed to make most of those payments, according to the UG.

Team owners have stated they are in the process of selling the team and indicated the back debts could be paid when the sale is confirmed.

Taylor said when they first announced the eviction in September, they allowed vendors to come in and take their personal property form the stadium and for vendors that still have property in the stadium, they will work with them to get that property.

So is this the end of the T-Bones in Wyandotte County? Taylor says they hope not.

“We’ve been in a lot of discussions with the league, and were optimistic that there may be a new ownership group that will take over a team,” Taylor said. “Whether they are call the T-Bones or not I don’t know.”

Taylor said they are hopeful that by next summer they will still have a baseball team.