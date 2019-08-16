T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter offering $25 adoptions this weekend

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A Riley County animal shelter is joining the effort to help unite families with new pets this weekend, with adoption fees of just $25.

The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter will participate in the Clear the Shelters campaign for the very first time this Saturday.

“We have about fifty-eight dogs here and one hundred and two cats and so we’d just love for these animals in homes and sitting in couches, instead of sitting in their kennels that evening,” Deb Watkins, Director of Animal Services said.

Adoption fees are just $25 and the shelter will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To check out the animals that are up for adoption, click here.