Take a first look at renderings for second Topeka Advisor’s Excel location

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT got a first look at the plans to revitalize a west Topeka shopping center on Wednesday.

The investment marketing business, Advisor’s Excel, is opening a second campus at Huntoon and Gage and construction workers are hoping to break ground on phase one of the project on Friday.

Cody Foster is the co-founder of Advisor’s Excel and said that the current buildings will be getting a facelift instead of being bulldozed.

“It’s that opportunity to take an area that’s been a little neglected a run-down and transform it,” Foster said. “I think you’re seeing a lot of that right now in Topeka.”

The new buildings will feature office spaces for the workers as well as a gym and medical center. There will also be a large common workspace for workers to collaborate and a repaved parking lot.

While some businesses, including McFarland’s, chose to shut down because of the renovation, others decided to stay and finish out their leases.

“Hopefully we will be a little bit of a boost to them too you know bringing 150ish people here full time every day I’m guessing it should be good for those businesses also,” Foster said.

Jim Haskell is the owner of Annie’s Place and said he is looking forward to the new business.

“I’m excited about the newness, somebody coming in and developing and being part of Topeka growth,” Haskell said. “I’m taking this all as a positive.”

According to Foster, it is just the latest in his plans to invest in making Topeka a better place to live.

He said he hopes to have people working out of these buildings by December or January.