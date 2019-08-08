Take a look at 17th St. road work, updates on Topeka road projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many drivers call it the worst road in Topeka, but construction crews are making major progress in fixing 17th street.

Workers are putting down a whole new thin layer of asphalt on 17th St. from Fairlawn to MacVicar in a fast fix that will last a few years.

Even though it is just a temporary fix, those who live near it are glad to see it fixed.

“I used to hit potholes, really deep ones, you try to ditch and dodge them or I’m afraid the alignment on my car would be messed up all the way,” Sandra Robinson said. “So it was bad.”

Sandra has lived by the road for six years and said she is happy with the new road.

The city is using a mill and overlay to fix the street quickly.

The fix doesn’t last as long as installing a completely new road but allows the city to get to more streets. The city is set to finish this one in just a few months.

The county’s project of redoing 29th street by Lake Shawnee has fallen behind because of the rain.

Gerrard Mitchell, General Manager of Westlake ACE Hardware, said when the bridge was down, he felt it impacted his store.

“We saw a decrease in traffic on the drive home at five,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t have the people coming in and picking up the dog food on the way home and that kind of stuff. But they got it done fast.”

The bridge is now open and Mitchell said business is back to normal, but the entire project won’t be done until December if crews don’t have any more delays.

One project that has recently been completed was SW Gary Ormsby Dr.

Another major project at 29th and Fairlawn was supposed to be finished in May, but a spokeswoman for the city said rain delays and contractor work delayed the project.

The new finish date is supposed to be the end of August or early September.

The quick fix along 17th St. will be done in October, but the city said it will completely reconstruct the road in four years.

To see all the construction projects going on in Topeka right now, click here.