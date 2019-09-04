Take advantage of a day with less heat and lower humidity

The biggest story nationally is still Hurricane Dorian and how that massive storm may impact areas along the Eastern Seaboard. It’s not nearly as strong as it was 2-3 days ago, and much of the system’s power has remained offshore.

For us, back to work and school weather on Tuesday was steamy and toasty. Temperatures hit 90 or higher with dew points near 70. The wind shifted from southwest to northwest during the late afternoon and evening for northern counties, but not for all.

Overnight, the passing front made better progress. It’s making a wonderful difference in how it feels. Dew points will be in the 50s to near 60, and we’ll keep a generous amount of sunshine through the day after a few light morning showers. Wind might be gentle too. Get ready to enjoy very pleasant conditions.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 80-83

Wind: N/NE 5-15

High pressure will dominate toward the weekend and temps will build again. Hot temps should be expected Thursday. Stronger wind and more clouds should be noticeable late Friday and Saturday.

A weak system drops into Kansas for possible showers and storms by Saturday night into Sunday with another rain chance Monday into Tuesday. It will be nice when we can count on prolonged dry weather. Losing the ups and downs on the thermometer for more consistent fall weather would be great as well.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Make the most of this wonderful day….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com