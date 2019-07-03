TARC closes playground to the public

After years in the community, TARC is closing its playground to the public.

The organization provides services for kids with a variety of disabilities. They use the playground, which is almost entirely handicap accessible, for playgroups and different assessments.

Sherry Lundry, development director at TARC, says they have started taking on more kids and playgroups and need to keep the playground clear for them.

“Many of them are very intimidated by other children being around,” said Lundry. “When we do assessments or try to work through some problems with the children we serve, it’s very distracting for them to have other folks around.”

Lundry says she knows people will be disappointed with the decision, but she says TARC is private property. The playground is not publicly funded and they ultimately decided that the liability costs for keeping it open were too high.