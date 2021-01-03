TARC, Winter Wonderland post substantial attendance numbers this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As TARC’s Winter Wonderland at Lake Shawnee came to a close for 2020 Thursday evening, attendance numbers remained high despite coronavirus and winter weather conditions.

TARC saw 16,875 visitors within just 36 days of being open, according to Sherry Lundry, TARC Development Director. “It has been crazy good,” Lundry said, referring to the turnout.

Winter Wonderland is TARC’s biggest fundraising event of the year, with donations benefitting children with intellectual disabilities.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of TARC and Winter Wonderland.