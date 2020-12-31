Target recalls thousands of infant rompers and swimsuits due to choking hazard

by: KSN News

Target is recalling thousands of infant rompers and swimsuits that could choke or pinch your baby.

The snaps on the Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack swimsuits can break or detach posing choking, laceration, and pinching hazards to children.

The company says 299,000 rompers are being recalled and includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers.

The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M from July 2019 through October 2020 for about $10 for a single romper and $11 for 2-pack rompers set.  

The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers.  

Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

Item NumberItem Description
206-05-1379Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – Newborn
206-05-1380Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 0-3 Months
206-05-1381Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months
206-05-1382Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 6-9 Months
206-05-1383Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 12 Months
206-05-1384Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn
206-05-1385Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months
206-05-1386Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months
206-05-1387Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months
206-05-1388Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months
206-05-1394Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – Newborn
206-05-1395Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 0-3 Months
206-05-1396Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 3-6 Months
206-05-1397Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 6-9 Months
206-05-1398Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 12 Months
206-05-3740Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – Newborn
206-05-3741Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 0-3 Months
206-05-3742Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 3-6 Months
206-05-3743Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 6-9 Months
206-05-3744Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 12 Months
206-05-5920Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn
206-05-5921Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months
206-05-5922Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months
206-05-5923Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months
206-05-5924Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months

The swimsuit recall includes 181,000 Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T.  

The Rashguards have snaps that can break or detach.

The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit.  

Products with the following item numbers are included in the recall:

Item NumberProduct Name
328-04-0574Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M
328-04-0575Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M
328-04-0576Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T
328-04-0577Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T
328-04-0578Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T
328-04-0579Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T
328-04-0628Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 12M
328-04-0629Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 18M
328-04-0630Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 2T
328-04-0631Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 3T
328-04-0632Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 4T
328-04-0633Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 5T
328-04-0664Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M
328-04-0665Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M
328-04-0666Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T
328-04-0667Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T
328-04-0668Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T
328-04-0669Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T

Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers and swimsuits away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund. 

Consumers can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.

Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

