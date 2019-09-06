TCALC named best project in K-12 education in Midwest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools’ Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers has been named the 2019 Best Project in K-12 Education in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record.

The project was submitted by local architecture and engineering firm, DLR Group, and was selected as the best project in the Midwest.

TCALC provides students with the opportunities to explore professions they have interest in through a variety of curriculum as a junior or senior student in Shawnee County.

Programs include teaching, medical professions, architecture, design and construction technology, web and digital communication, engineering and applied math, baking and pastry arts management, sports medicine, emergency and fire management, law and public safety, computer science and interactive media.

