Team Blake hosts 4th annual memorial golf tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Saturday was the 4th annual Team Blake Memorial Golf Tournament. 2-year-old Blake Cazier passed away in 2017 to an aggressive form of cancer. Blake’s family keeps his memory alive by raising money for families dealing with childhood cancer.

“He’s just touched so many lives and continues to touch so many lives. As a parent he just makes me so proud. He’s truly a hero and we are so thankful that we are able to help other families that are going through this because it is a really difficult time,” said Blake’s mom, Jaclyn Cazier.

Team Blake plans to raise more than $20,000 this year. CLICK HERE if you would like to donate to Team Blake.