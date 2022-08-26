TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school.

(Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)

Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all students were safe.

“Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student. Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing the individual of concern.”

John Buckendorff, Topeka West Principal

A Shawnee County judge ordered Fuentes not to associate with anyone at Topeka West if he is released on bond.

The Topeka Police Department has referred all questions about the case to Topeka Public Schools, which has repeatedly refused to provide answers regarding the situation.

Fuentes is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Friday afternoon, Topeka Public Schools released this statement to families:

“After a report was given regarding an altercation on the far west parking lot at Topeka West, administration and the SRO staff proceeded to investigate the altercation although the individuals were departing the parking lot. School officials and the SRO contacted TPD after a report that an individual departing the parking lot may have had a weapon in his possession or in his vehicle based on initial reports. We thank TPD who quickly responded and apprehended the individual immediately off school grounds. While the altercation taking place near the entrance to the school on the far west parking lot had concluded as administration and SRO staff approached, and those involved already departed the area, we appreciate the school and SROs quick action in making a report to local law enforcement resulting in the individual being apprehended with an ongoing investigation underway.“

Aarion Gray, Topeka Public Schools