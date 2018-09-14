News

Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 08:53 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 03:20 PM CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on a Kansas City high school football field after he was identified through a video posted to Snapchat.

Johnathan Taylor, of Kansas City, was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor count of animal abuse. Court records say the principal of Center High School told an animal control officer about the video and said she believed the person seen kicking the cat on May 22 was Taylor, who was a former student. A cat later was found dead at the school.

The person who recorded the video also identified Taylor as the person who kicked the cat. A voice can be heard on the recording yelling "field goal" afterward.

Taylor denied any involvement in a police interview.

