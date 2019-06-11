Teen dies after collapsing during dance team workout

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/CNN) - A 17-year-old girl in Georgia passed out during practice and never woke up.

Elyse Purefoy was training with the dance team when she passed out.

Purefoy's father mourned the loss of his daughter during a news conference Monday.

"She was a beautiful spirit," said her father, Hank Purefoy. "I'm going to miss her."

Purefoy was a member of the Arabia Mountain High School dance team.

"Just last night, I was helping her practice her stands for dance and now she's gone," said Elona Purefoy, the girl's sister.

Her family said she got to the high school around 7 a.m. Monday for dance team practice.

At practice, she and her teammates were asked to run several laps around the high school's track.

After the run, Purefoy collapsed.

"She was my first real friend that I made on my own. I've known her since 1st grade," said Lauren Linesay, a friend.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, but it was too late. Purefoy's heart stopped on the way to the hospital.

Her father said extreme dehydration played a role in her death.