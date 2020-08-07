Teen fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, person of interest in custody, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A teenager was fatally shot late Thursday night in a Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood, according to police.

Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were called to investigate the shooting just after 10 p.m. at 62nd Street and Nebraska Avenue.

At the scene, police located a male victim, who had a life-threatening gunshot wound, police stated in a news release. The victim, said to be a 16-year-old, was taken to a hospital, where he died from the injuries. Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

The police department later said in a Twitter post that the victim and the suspect were in the basement of a home when the suspect allegedly picked up a gun he thought was unloaded and unintentionally shot the victim.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This story has been updated to include the victim’s age and additional details released by police.