Teen killed in southeast Topeka shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police identified the teenager killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting.

Joaquin Aj McKinney, 16, of Topeka, died from his injuries at a local hospital after being shot.

Topeka Police responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a drive-by shooting in the area of SE Adams St & SE 37th St.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

