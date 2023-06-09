BURLINGAME, Kan. (KSNT) — Not all heroes wear capes, and one 16-year-old proved that as he was honored earlier this week for his life-saving act.

Scott Leandro, a lifeguard at the Burlingame Swimming Pool, sprang into action when a little girl was knocked off her raft in the deep end. This is all because another swimmer’s big splash caused the incident.

Scott’s courageous and quick response caught the attention of the community, and Burlingame wanted to recognize and honor him for his bravery. His responsible and mature handling of the situation impressed many.

In a brief statement, Scott expressed his surprise at the recognition, saying, “Feels kind of cool, I didn’t think I would be this recognized. I’m happy I am. It takes a lot of responsibility, and you have to be mature about it and everything.”

As a result of the incident, the Burlingame Swimming Pool has implemented a new safety measure; rafts will no longer be allowed near or in the deep end of the pool to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

Scott’s heroism serves as a reminder of the crucial role lifeguards play in maintaining the safety of swimmers. His quick thinking and swift action saved a young girl from a potentially dangerous situation.

The Burlingame community commends Scott Leandro for his bravery and recognizes him as a true hero. His story serves as an inspiration to others, reminding us all of the importance of vigilance and responsibility when it comes to water safety.