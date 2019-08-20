DA asks that Topeka teen be charged as adult in shooting death of 18-year-old Topeka woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday that his office has begun the proceedings to ask that the 17-year-old involved in the shooting death of another Topeka teen be tried as an adult.

Auston Michael Shane McNeely, 17, has been charged with Reckless Murder in the Second Degree, Interference with Law Enforcement, Theft of a Firearm, and Criminal Use of Weapons.

This comes after Ashley Usher was found inside of a home located at 2229 SE Ohio Avenue with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

First responders gave her first aid on the scene and rushed her to a local hospital. Initially, they thought her injuries were not life-threatening, but she passed away later that same day.

Topeka Police booked the 17-year-old boy into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on Saturday on charges of second-degree murder, criminal use of a weapon, and theft. Officers said they believe the boy and Usher knew each other.

McNeely is scheduled to appear in Court on September 3, 2019.