Teen raises money for veterans retirement home

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A high school student in Washington said she wants to give back to the men and women who served this country.

At the Armed Forces Retirement Home in D.C., you’ll find retired veterans who now spend their days growing vegetables or playing bingo.

Bingo is one of the favorite activities among the veterans but the current machine they have is old and outdated.

“Some of the numbers light up,” said Linda Bailey, the Recreation Specialist at the home. “Some the other numbers don’t light up at all despite the fact that we changed the lightbulb.”

Bailey said the bingo machine needs to be replaced, but it would cost a large amount of money.

“It’s between 6 and 7 thousand dollars to replace the board and the console,” Bailey said.

That is where Sarah Nordlinger, a local high school student, comes in.

“I’m part of the children for the American revolution and I am the DC state society president,” Nordlinger said.

Every year the president does a service project and this year Sarah is focusing on serving those who have served us.

“It makes me feel like I have a purpose,” she said.

Her grandpa and uncle were in the military and she admires the sacrifice they made.

“The military, they’re giving their life for us. and I just think people should be giving back as a thank you,” she said.

When Sarah found out the Armed Forces Retirement Home was in need of a new bingo system and some new gardening equipment, she started a GoFundMe page.

“The GoFundMe goal is for $8,000,” she said.

She said all the money raised until August 31 will go toward buying a new bingo machine.

Everything after that will help improve the garden.

“It keeps their mind moving, it keeps them working it keeps them active,” she said.

It also keeps hundreds of retired veterans happy.

“I really like knowing that its actually going to people who will appreciate it and all my time and effort is worth it,” Nordlinger said.

