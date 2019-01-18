Teen who fled on horseback after shooting arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMITH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - The 15-year-old shot who strangled an elderly woman and engaged in a firefight with KHP troopers in Smith Center has been arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The teen, who was not identified, was taken into custody Thursday at St. Francis Community Services in Salina, where he had been held since his release from a Kearney, Neb. hospital. He was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

After his arrest, the suspect was transported to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Highway patrol troopers shot and wounded the teenaged boy after he allegedly attacked a 66-year-old Smith Center woman in her home December 15, then got on a horse and rode away. Authorities responded to the north-central Kansas house and were told the woman had been restrained, beaten and choked. She was taken to the hospital and was later released.

When the boy fired on two troopers as they followed him, they returned fire and struck him. The KBI in a statement Friday said additional charges are possible.