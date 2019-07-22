Teenager shot in SE Topeka, TPD searching for suspects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Topeka Monday afternoon.

Topeka Police responded to a call of a possible shooting in the area of SE Fremont and SE Irvingham around 2:23 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 16-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

According to TPD, the suspect, or suspects, possibly fled northbound from the scene in a gold or silver passenger car.

This is an active investigation and K9 units, Crime Scene Investigation and detectives are still on scene.

Anyone with information involving the shooting is asked to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.