Teen’s journey to become Eagle Scout benefits local church

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A local teen’s journey to become an Eagle Scout is benefiting a local church. Fifteen year old Adam White is getting ready to start his project to become an Eagle Scout. He’s decided to tackle flooding concerns at his church, Rossville Christian.

“Water pools up next to the church and like in the middle of the lot,” said White. “It’s supposed to drain towards the alley and the alley’s supposed to drain that way but it wasn’t, it was draining this way directly towards the basement.”

White decided to fix this problem for his Eagle Scout project. It includes leveling the church’s back lot and turning it in to a gravel parking lot for the staff. He is also building a storage shed for the church in that back lot.

Much of White’s project, including materials and labor, has been donated. The frame is in place for the concrete slab for the shed. White said he planned to start the bulk of the construction Saturday, but recent rainy weather may make him postpone.

