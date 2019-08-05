Temperatures and storm chances increase through midweek

Most storms might be in the overnight and early morning hours

We had several rounds of very heavy rainfall last week, but the weekend brought much needed peace and stability.

Scattered showers, with spotty storms across southern areas, ended as drier air moved in and high pressure started to build across the region. Temperatures were very warm, but not hot.

This week begins with a little more heat and humidity. Scattered storms are possible, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours through midweek. Today, more sun early than late. Any thunderstorms should hold off until after sunset.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 89-91

Wind: S/SW 6-12

Any rainfall that occurs Tuesday to Thursday shouldn’t be terribly heavy. Higher temperatures won’t be excessive either with 91-94 degrees being at the high end of what anybody’s experiences. Dew Points will be a touch higher in the coming days so expect it to be somewhat muggy.

It’s not technically the end of summer, but for many families it is. The pattern looks great this weekend for a variety of fun, shopping and school preparation. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions should dominate with upper 60s at night and mid to upper 80s each afternoon.

There still hasn’t been an official temperature in the triple-digits for Topeka this season, and with this trend it is starting to look less and less likely.

A little heat and humidity for this first Monday of August…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

