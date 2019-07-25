Temperatures increase and humidity builds toward and through the weekend

Spring-like weather continued yesterday with some scattered clouds, light southeasterly wind and slightly higher afternoon temperatures.

Today will be warmer with stronger breezes and a bit more moisture in the air. Clouds should drift down from Wyoming and Nebraska which will give us filtered on blocked sun through the afternoon. Temperatures remain below normal until the weekend so this is still a very pleasant pattern.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 84-87

Wind: S/SE 10-20

The large upper high in the western part of the country is easing our way. Temps and dew points are gradually increasing into the weekend. We should easily get 91-93 degree highs on Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy conditions. Dew points may approach 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon. That really just gets us back to what is near normal as we get close to the start of August.

Rain chances will be essentially non-existent for another four days across northeast Kansas. There may be scattered showers or thunderstorms overnight Sunday into early Monday. By then, our lawns and gardens could use a decent drink. The probability for early work week storms has been increasing over the past 48 hours.

KSNT Meteorologist David George



