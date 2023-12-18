EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Texas man is being honored as a Carnegie Hero for saving three children from a burning SUV following a crash in Emporia.

On June 6, 2022, 47-year-old Sean James of Fate, Texas, was driving on the Kansas Turnpike in the Emporia area when he witnessed in his rearview mirror an SUV leave the road and crash into a tree. According to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, James could not open the driver’s door because tree branches blocked his way.

He attempted to open the rear door, but the handle broke off in his hands. Eventually getting inside, he was able to pull a 6-year-old girl to safety after she unlocked a back door.

After placing her a safe distance away, James returned to the SUV, where flames had started to enter the cabin. Crawling to the back seat, James pulled a 2-year-old child from his car seat and carried him to safety.

He returned to the car for a third time, pulling an 8-year-old boy from the cargo area. James was unable to save the children’s mother, who was pinned behind the steering wheel.

The youngest boy suffered a fractured collar bone. The oldest had a deep but to his face, but they both recovered. Their sister was left partially paralyzed.

Each year, the Carnegie Hero Fund honors civilians who perform heroic acts. Eighteen people were awarded this year.

The Hero Fund was founded in 1904 by steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. For more information about the award, visit the Carnegie Hero Commission website.