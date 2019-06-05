Texas teacher fired for tweets to Trump

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) - The Fort Worth ISD school board has voted to fire a teacher after her tweets to President Trump about undocumented students.

In a meeting Tuesday evening, the board voted unanimously to fire teacher Georgia Clark "for good cause," according to the board's Twitter feed.

Board has voted to terminate contract of teacher Georgia Clark for good cause. Motion made by Trustee Paz. Second by Norman Robbins. Motion passes 8-0 — Fort Worth ISD (@FortWorthISD) June 5, 2019

Clark, an English teacher at Amon Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth, drew national attention, and national outrage, with a series of tweets she addressed to Trump decrying the presence in the school of "illegal students from Mexico" who have "taken over" the school.

The tweets, which she sent in mid-May, have since been deleted and her account deactivated.

She was placed on administrative leave after FWISD became aware of the tweets.

In her tweets, which publications such as the Washington Post and BoingBoing screencapped, Carter claimed that "Texas will not protect whistle blowers" and "(t)he Mexicans refuse to honor our flag."

"Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated," she tweeted.

She aimed her tweets at Trump because he was elected "on the promise that a wall would be built to protect our borders."

Carter has since claimed that she did not know her tweets would be publicly visible and thought she was direct messaging the president.

According to KXAS, the NBC affiliate in Dallas, Carter has been in trouble before. KXAS reports that Carter was suspended in 2013 after allegedly referring to a group of Hispanic students as "little Mexico" and another student as "white bread."

KXAS also says she is being investigated on a recent complaint that when a student asked to go to the bathroom, she responded, "Show me your papers saying you are illegal."

The Hispanic student population in the Fort Worth school district is around 63%. The school where Clark taught is almost 88% Hispanic, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.