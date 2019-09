HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – An 81-year-old Texas woman is dead after a crash near Hays Sunday morning.

It happened on 1-70 just west of the Hays exit. A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was westbound when it left the road and struck a guardrail.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Mary D. Stanley of Hurst, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, John R. Stanley, was transported to Hays before being taken to a Wichita hospital.

Both were wearing seatbelts according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.