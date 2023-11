TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) is responding to an early morning house fire in Central Topeka.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the call came in at 5:43 a.m., Monday, Nov. 27th.

The TFD responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of northwest Topeka Boulevard.

There are no injuries reported at this time.