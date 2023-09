TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in the SE Topeka area.

According to the Shawnee County Dispatch, that call came in just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 30th and Oakley.

The fire was cleared by 5:30 a.m., according to dispatch.

No injuries were reported at the time.

