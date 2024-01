TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Fire Department responds to an early morning house fire in East Topeka.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday morning TFD got a call about a house fire in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Stay tuned to 27 News for more updates as they become available.