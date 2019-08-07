TFD responds to two fires less than 7 hours apart

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning in east Topeka.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at 215 SE Norwood Street at a one-story, abandoned home. The Topeka Fire Department said the fire caused about $1,000 in damage.

An investigation is ongoing to find out what caused the fire.

Just hours earlier, firefighters responded to another fire in central Topeka.

Just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, crews arrived at 105 SW Western Avenue with a fully engulfed garage fire. No one was hurt, but it also damaged a neighbor’s fence next door.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

