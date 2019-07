TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The fire was contained to the original structure, and no one was found in the home that was determined to be vacant.

Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit found the fire was intentionally set, with an estimated loss of $9,000.

They are asking that anyone with information about this fire contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.