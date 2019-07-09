TFD: West Topeka house fire likely caused by gas leak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Fire Department determined the cause of a Topeka house fire that left one man with life-threatening injuries Monday.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental, likely caused by a natural gas leak within the residence, according to fire officials.

Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 235 NW Knox Ave. just before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Upon arrival, they found the two-story home engulfed in flames and the resident, Vernon L. Fisher, 77, outside of the home with life-threatening injuries.

TFD asks that anyone with information regarding the fire contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.