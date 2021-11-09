Thanksgiving travel this year expected to hit a high since 2005

TOPEKA (KSNT) — As Thanksgiving approaches, many people are making plans to visit family.

AAA predicts that more than 50 million people will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year, which would mark a high since 2005. With increased demand, AAA recommends that people start preparing early.

“If you’re planning on going somewhere and you’re going to need to book a hotel or rental car, you need to get it booked now,” Scott Martin, a retail associate at AAA, said.

He said it’s especially important to book flights in advance as the prices of tickets will only to continue to rise. With a surge of travelers around the holidays, available seats on flights are getting snatched up quickly as well. If you’ll be driving, be sure your car is functioning properly before leaving on a long trip.

“We sure don’t want you to be stranded on the side of the road somewhere and missing your holiday,” said Martin.

Although restrictions in many places are lifting and travel is on the rise, health experts still encourage people to follow CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19. While flying for instance, masks are still required.