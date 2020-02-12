The Beach Boys to Perform at Alcove Spring

FILE – In this July 3, 2014, file photo, The Beach Boys, including original members Mike Love, second from left, and Bruce Johnston, third from left, perform at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston. The Beach Boys will be the headliners for 2016 Memorial Day concert on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol. […]

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Beach Boys will bring their California lifestyle to Marshall County this summer.

They will perform a two-act concert Saturday, August 1, at Alcove Spring Historic Park, six miles south of Marysville and six miles north of Blue Rapids. Gates to the park open at 3 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale February 14 and may be purchased at mcactickets.com. Tickets are $95 for pit experience, $75 for mid-park, and $55 for general admission. Children three and under are admitted free.

The concert is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

“We are excited to welcome fans of The Beach Boys to Marshall County,” said Michelle Whitesell, Director of Marysville Convention and Tourism. “Concert-goers can experience the beauty and history of Alcove Spring Historic Park while enjoying the sounds of one of America’s favorite bands. We hope they’ll explore the trails, wagon swales and waterfall at the park, as well as the small-town charm of our shops, restaurants, B&Bs, and motels.”

Since lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the band’s chart-toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The band will play at Alcove Spring Historic Park, a 246-acre largely undeveloped park. Located on the historic Oregon-California Trail, the site was the stopping place for many wagon trains, including the legendary Donner-Reed party.

Food and drinks will be available at dining tents and food concession stands. Kansas Territory Brewing Company will serve its beers and other alcoholic drinks.

There is plenty of free parking for cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorhomes. Shuttles and a walking trail connect parking to the location. There are no electrical hookups at the park.

For information about the concert, people can go to mcatickets.com or call 785-619-6050.

