The Bluemont Hill Overlook Platform is now open in Manhattan

The Manhattan Kiwanis Club unveiled its latest addition to the iconic Manhattan letters that have been on Bluemont hill since 1927.

The Bluemont Hill Overlook Platform is the newest way that people can enjoy panoramic views of the Manhattan Valley.

In honor of the Kiwanis Club’s 100th anniversary in 2015, the Manhattan branch decided to add something special to the Manhattan letters that already existed.

The Manhattan Kiwanis club partnered with the city of Manhattan to raise the money needed to build the new structure.

Before the platform was added, the paths to view the letters were difficult to access. Now, thanks to a ramp and updated stairs, people can now walk onto the wooden platform and look out at the entire Manhattan valley with ease.

“We knew that it was always kind of difficult for a lot of people to get down here, especially with physical disabilities,” Doug Meloan, President of the Manhattan Kiwanis Club said. “That’s why we thought that the project should be to make something that would make access to the letters more easier to get to.”

People are welcome to enjoy the views from the platform at any time.