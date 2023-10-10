TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Sunflower Community Inc. joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to announce the Creepy Masquerade Ball happening at the end of October.

Adults ages 21+ are invited to dress up as scary as can be (with a mask, of course) to attend the Creepy Masquerade Ball. There will be a spooky charcuterie board, vendors, dancing and more! There will also be a live performance from the local band “Bipolar Express”.

All of the proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards supporting the mission at Sunflower Community Inc. to create educational opportunities for youth development.

Tickets can be purchased for $10. All you need to do to get your ticket is call Julia Richardson at 785-215-0919 or email her at Sunflowercommunityinc@gmail.com.

For more information, watch the full interview above. Or, click here to find its Facebook page.