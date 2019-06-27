The family business: lavender farm invites you to enjoy the sea of purple

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Starting a new career from the ground up comes with a handful of challenges, but for one local couple, its what keeps them so strong.

Jack and Kathy Wilson didn’t always have the green thumb they do now.

“We tried basil, we tried tomatoes,” Jack said. “Neither worked.”

“I called Jack the first time we got a check and he said, ‘Really! What was it?” Kathy said. “And it was like $17.51 for this massive bag of basil, so we depleted our basil pretty quickly,” she said laughing.

That’s when they tried lavender in 2005 and with a little hard work and research, they found some success.

“We don’t make the same mistake twice, we make it seven or eight times,” Jack joked. “We just want to make sure we get it right.”

So now with a sea of purple for people to enjoy, the couple also made a gift shop full of products.

“It keeps the light out and the lavender helps you relax,” Kathy explained about a lavender eye mask.

All the products are hand made by Kathy.

“Each little product has a little draw for different people.”

However, creating a farm full of peace and comfort has taught them a thing or two along the way.

“Tenacity. You have to be doing and doing and doing and you’re always going to run into problems,” Jack said. “Everything changes. Farming changes, every day, and you just got to roll with it.”

When Jack was asked how he does it all, he answered without hesitation that it’s because of his people, and one special person in particular.

“And my wife, she’s terrific.”

They’re inviting you out to the lavender farm this weekend for their annual open house. It’s both on Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30, from 10:00 to 4:00.

Erin Wood will be playing her harp in the fields from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. both days and it’s all free to enjoy.

The farm is called Washington Creek Lavender and the address is 858 East 800 Road, Lawrence, KS 66047.