The flash flood risk continues, but we get better weather this weekend

Flash Flood Watch until 7am Saturday for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington.

Storms Tuesday night were borderline severe with some heavy rain and hail. The action Wednesday night into early Thursday was heavier, the hail was larger and the wind was even stronger. Numerous warnings were issued for hailstones the size of nickels and quarters. Wind gust exceeded 60 mph in some central and eastern counties. Rainfall was in the 2-4 inch category for many communities from Topeka to Lawrence with 4-7 inch amounts for areas near Baldwin City, Ottawa and Garnett.

Overnight storms popped up across our western counties. These are producing frequent lightning and heavy rain. Scattered strong storms should be expected for much of the day with cooler temperatures.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 76-80

Wind: E/SE 8-18

Morning showers and thunderstorms may continue into early Saturday. Temps will return to the 80s. Drier air should follow Saturday night into Sunday to give us a pleasant day with mid 80s and sunshine.

Clear to partly cloudy through the first part of the work week before it begins to turn hot and humid. Temps will likely reach 90 or higher by Tuesday or Wednesday. There may also be a few isolated thunderstorms at that point. The week ahead doesn’t look bad for August so enjoy some outdoor time before school starts again.

Wet today and tonight before drier air takes us into next week……

KSNT Meteorologist David George



