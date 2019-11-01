The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center put a twist on Halloween fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local kids chose to celebrate Halloween in a slightly messy way.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka combined pumpkins with slime for some Halloween fun.

Kids could stretch and play with the slime while mixing it into carved out pumpkins. They also had mix-ins like spiders and eyeballs to create their own slime masterpiece.

“You might get a few pumpkin seeds in there, you might get the ooey-gooey parts, but it’ll all be embedded with the awesome slime that we have,” Caitlin Luttjohann, Director of STEAM education, said. “So you’ll be able to pull it apart, see what happens when you mix it and just explore slime and pumpkins, in a really cool way.”

While it was all fun and games for the kids, there was also a learning lesson at the event.

The center likes to introduce elements of science and chemistry like slime – into every event they can.