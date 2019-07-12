The Sunflower State Games begin today

The 2019 Sunflower State Games started today with the Track & Field Events at the Hummer Sports Complex. The Hammer Throw, Javelin and Shot Put competition were held on Friday afternoon and the track events will be held Friday evening. The Sunflower State Games Lighting of the Torch Cauldron Fest and 5K will be held Saturday morning at Lake Shawnee’s Tinman Circle. Additional events will be held throughout the weekend and the following two weekends. For more information go to https://www.sunflowergames.com/