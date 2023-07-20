VINITA, Okla. — State and Vinita officials announced Wednesday a $2 billion theme park is the newest Route 66 attraction.

The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort is a 125-acre theme park located on Route 66.

The resort is part of a 1,000-acre development and it is expected to bring in 4.9 million tourists to Oklahoma with 2 million of those tourists from out-of-state.

Those are numbers neighbor city mayors like to hear.

“Miami has been looking for a great opportunity for 30 years.,” said Bless Parker, Miami mayor.

“Today that opportunity was presented to us in the form of American Heartland Theme Park. Now as a community we have to capitalize on this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Parker said.

Parker said Miami city leaders are poised to bring as much of the family entertainment associated with the resort to Miami as possible.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Grove and other Grand Lake communities,” said Debbie Bottoroff, Grove city manager.

Grove announced plans in a previous city council meeting to build a 200-room boutique motel near Wolf Creek Park.

“Our plans for a new event center go well with the growth in Vinita and the new resort,” Bottoroff said.

People will come to the Heartland Theme Park and Resort and spend time at the historic Coleman Theatre, Har-Ber Village, Lendonwood Gardens, Route 66 landmarks and casinos, she said.

The different themes within the project are: Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

The tourism project will create more than 4,000 jobs and includes a 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground and a 300-room hotel and indoor water park.

The park is comparable in size to Disney’s Magic Kingdom Theme Park and Disneyland

Parts of the project are expected to open in spring 2025 and the theme park the following year.

Entertainment shows, rides, waterways, restaurants, and other family attractions will all be a part of the park.

American Heartland, the developer, is an affiliate of Mansion Entertainment Group, LLC. More information on the upcoming attraction can be found here.