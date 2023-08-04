TOPEKA (KSNT) – Family Service and Guidance Center (FSGC) is hosting its 17th annual ‘Works of Heart,’ its biggest fundraiser of the year, on Saturday. It’s a day to celebrate FSGC’s talented clients, and as one mom said, show the public what the organization has to offer.

Michelle Durossette’s son has been a client at FSGC for the past five years. She told 27 News that the organization’s staff always make her, and her son, feel right at home.

“They’re more than just staff,” Durossette said. “They’re more than just the people your child comes to see.”

She said they’re people she and her son can build a bond with. People who have changed their lives for the better since the day they walked through the doors.

“They understand who you are, how you parent, how your relationship is with your child, and that is so important,” Durossette said. “To be able to have a feeling that you can be open with them, you can honestly tell them what’s going on in your life without feeling that you’re going to be judged.”

Even after hours when they’re off the clock, Durossette said FSGC employees are always willing to help. To Durossette, the support her and her son have received over the past five years is unmatched.

FSGC’s mission is to serve families by supporting children’s mental health.

“These are just kids who are your normal kids, they just have some challenges with things like anxiety, depression, ADHD,” FSGC Marketing and Development Director Pam Evans said. “We specialize in treating kids and teens and helping them work through the tough spots.”

FSGC’s ‘Works of Heart’ allows the public to connect with those clients through their artwork, which will be on display at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom Saturday. The organization, as well as those who use it, want this fundraiser to showcase just how powerful their services can be.

“My child is going in the direction of a successful citizen,” Durossette said. “My child is going in the direction of completing high school and having friendships with peers. And that is – there’s no dollar amount that you can put on the satisfaction that I have knowing that my child is going to be a success because of the help that was provided here at Family Service and Guidance Center.”

‘Works of Heart’ starts at 5:30 p.m. at Townsite Avenue Ballroom (534 S Kansas Ave.). Members of the public can attend in person for $135 or online via live stream for free.

