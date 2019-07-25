Thief steals truck with Topeka teen’s insulin inside

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka mother watched as a thief stole her truck from her driveway but it’s what’s inside that she’s most desperate to get back.

It happened on Wednesday as Danielle Cottman was moving things into her new home in south Topeka. She said she left the truck unlocked in her driveway for a few minutes when a man got in and took off.

She said it wasn’t the truck that she was most worried about. Inside were her diabetic teenage son’s lifesaving insulin pods and pump, worth hundreds of dollars.

“It made me feel like a big old fireball if you really want to know, because I was like are you kidding me? Took a big part of my son’s absolute life. Because without those pods that makes his life miserable. He needs those for his life’s sake,” Cottman said.

The stolen truck is a blue Ford F-150 with an Oklahoma symbol on the tailgate. Cottman said she did file a police report with Topeka police.