TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents are being warned by the Topeka Police Department to stay alert for thefts occurring at local cemeteries.

On Friday, the TPD announced via Facebook that Topekans should keep an eye out for suspicious activities in and around local cemeteries. The post went on to say the police department has received reports of people entering cemeteries after hours. They ask you to call police if you see someone acting unusual or entering a cemetery after it has closed.

TPD’s watch commander confirmed thefts have been reported at local cemeteries, but did not disclose which cemeteries have been impacted by these recent thefts. If you see suspicious activity at a local cemetery, contact the TPD by calling 785-368-9551.