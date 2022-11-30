WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another one of the four people who overdosed on suspected fentanyl on Sunday has died. The Wichita Police Department said a 31-year-old man hospitalized in grave condition died. Only one of the overdose victims survived, and she remains in critical condition.

Police say 20-year-old Stevie Metts and 35-year-old Brandon Randall died Sunday. Cody Maxey is the one who died at the hospital. All three are from Wichita.

According to the WPD, they received a call at 8:35 a.m. Sunday for the report of an overdose in the 2900 block of S. Washington. Officers found Metts and Randall unresponsive and unconscious at an unhoused encampment south of the John Mack Bridge. They died at the scene.

Maxey and a 41-year-old woman were rushed to the hospital, where Maxey passed away. Police say the woman remains in critical condition.

The WPD has assigned the case to homicide detectives.

“We are considering this to be a fentanyl poisoning, and we are asking for any information people have on this case to call investigators or Crime Stoppers,” Officer Chad Ditch, WPD, said.

The number for WPD homicide is 316-268-4181. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.