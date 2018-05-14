This fish with human-like teeth is freaking everyone out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (KRON) – On Wednesday the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources asked its followers on Facebook to help them identify a fish with “human-like incisors.”

It didn’t take too long for the Internet to freak out.

The riddle posted to the Department’s Facebook page read:

“You’ll need a saltwater fishing license to catch me I like to hang out near rocks, jetties, reefs and even bridges… The coolest thing about me? I have human-like incisors and molars to help crush my food. I like shrimp and oysters just like you do!”

Many were right on the money to guess the pictured fish was a Sheepshead.

Some even recalled their experiences with the fish.

“I speared one and my buddy tried to put it on a stringer. It chowed down on his thumb and ruined his dive. Them teeth ain’t for looks…,” one person commented.

“My favorite fish to eat ..but they kinda give me the creeps with their people teeth” another wrote.

“Those suckers bite and ask questions latter! I had them bite through my 7mm wetsuit on a decompression stop in the GOM! Would have rather tangled with a Barracuda!” another person chimed in.

According to Scientific American, Sheepshead fish are a common North American marine species located from Cape Cod and Massachusetts to Florida and the Gulf of Mexico to Brazil.

They prefer coastal habitats and can grow up to around 91 cm. in length.

Sheepshead fish are also called convict fish because they have five to seven distinctive black, vertical bars running down their silver bodies.

They’re also known for stealing bait.

“I call them crooks. They steal more bait than you catch,” one person affirmed on Facebook.