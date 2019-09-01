This job lets you travel the country as an ‘NFL food tester’

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: A fan enjoys food before kick off during the NFL match between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

(CNN)– It’s a dream and a nightmare rolled into one, then battered and fried and topped with sriracha mayo.

Pickswise, a free sports betting site, is offering one NFL fan the coveted, and possibly dangerous, position of NFL food tester.

Technically it’s a contest, since you don’t need any skills to be chosen for the role. What you do need is a tolerance for large crowds and even larger amounts of fried and sauced stadium food. A general affinity for football would probably help, too.

The job description includes, “travelling to NFL stadiums to taste the finest tacos, nachos, burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches the league has to offer,” Pickswise’s announcement reads.

In addition to travel, tickets to each included NFL game and a food budget, Pickswise will also throw in $500.

When all is said and done, Pickswise will ask their food tester which franchise offers the best food in the league.

If you want to enter the contest, click here.