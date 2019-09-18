This recent hot spell will give way to scattered storms and cooler temps soon

Lifting mechanisms, to generate better rain chances, are still in the Central Rockies and Pacific Northwest. The first is lifting north and it may stay well north of us today and tomorrow. The next one near Seattle will keep heading our way, so expect the storm risk to increase into the weekend.

It should be another clear to partly cloudy day with steady dew points and south/southeast breezes. A spotty storm is possible this afternoon, but those may stay closer to Lincoln and Omaha.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 87-91

Wind: S/SE 15-20

Isolated thunderstorms are possible for the Wednesday night into Thursday as a boundary sags into the region. Friday should be windy and warm, then a few storms could hit late Friday night. We’ll start discussing over the next day or two if football games will be affected.

Temperatures will gradually lower each day from Thursday to Sunday. There could be a few upper 80s at midweek, but there’s a chance to see numbers around 78-80 degrees by late in the weekend.

There could be several rounds of rain and thunder from Saturday to Monday, and that takes us to the official start to fall. The autumnal equinox occurs early Monday at 2:50AM. Next week looks much better temperature wise, but full-blown fall usually waits until the first to second week of October.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Storm chances slowly increase and the heat begins to fade….

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com