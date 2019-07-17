This unpleasant spell of vicious heat and humidity is just beginning

The dangerous levels of heat and humidity may get worse before getting better

Excessive Heat Warning continues for all of northeast Kansas until Saturday evening at 8pm.

Monday’s weather was influenced by the remnants of Barry to our east/southeast. Tuesday started with thunderstorms near the Nebraska border and temperatures gradually climbed as the heat bubble began to spread into the central and southern Plains.

Today, we actually had a few passing clouds with isolated showers. After the lunch hour temps really jumped. The humidity is incredibly bad as well with dew points in the mid to upper 70s. The combination of very hot temps and oppressive mugginess has produced heat index values of 110 degrees.

We should be mainly clear and very humid overnight. We’ll start Thursday near 80, then numbers soar to near 100 all over again. Drink plenty of water and consider canceling outdoor events, work and recreation for the mid to late afternoon.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 99-102

Wind: S/SW 15-25+

Heat Index: 107-110

In this hot spell, temperatures go well above normal but not to record levels as a massive high pressure zone builds. This holds until Saturday night. Temperatures could go to 100-103 range for a 3-4 day stretch with heat index values of 106-110. Upper 90s likely continue to the far north, far east and far south.

A trough should head our way late in the weekend. The associated frontal boundary will sag into our region this weekend for a few more clouds to reduce temperatures by 5-8 degrees. It may also generate a few showers and strong thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday. We will be looking for any relief possible by that time.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Take care of yourself and check on others…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com