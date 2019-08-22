Thousands expected for India Fest 2019 Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gage Park is going to be filled with the sounds, smells and tastes of India on Sunday. India Fest 2019 will be in the Big Gage Shelter House from 10 am to 2 pm Sunday.

The annual festival has been happening in Topeka for the past 17 years. It was started by the Indian community in Topeka as a way of celebrating their heritage.

Tasting some India Fest Topeka at Globe Indian Cuisine in Downtown Topeka. Posted by James Ryan KSNT on Thursday, August 22, 2019

“It’s an exposure for the public in Topeka so they can experience Indian culture, Indian food, Indian delicacies,” said Dr. Sunil Gotru, chair of the India Fest committee.

The event also raises thousands of dollars for a different charity each year. India Fest raised more than $25 thousand for Special Olympics last year. This year’s event will raise money for the Topeka Habitat for Humanity.